In the latest musical release, renowned artist Lord Morgan unveils his freshest single titled “Chairman,” destined to conquer the airwaves.

Produced by the acclaimed Chensee, this track is bound to become the ultimate summer jam of the year.

It marks Lord Morgan’s first release in 2023, following the success of last year’s March sensation, “Masters,” as he continues to progress on his musical journey.

As the esteemed “King Of Dangme Music,” Lord Morgan is celebrated for his distinctive style and captivating vocal abilities, leaving a lasting impression on his audience.

Fans can look forward to an electrifying music video accompanying “Chairman,” set for release in August. This new record is also a milestone in Lord Morgan’s career as he launches it under his newly established label, “Lord Morgan Empire.”

With the melodies of “Chairman” injecting life into the season, Lord Morgan solidifies his position as a music sensation and invites everyone to join him on this exciting new chapter.

READ ALSO: