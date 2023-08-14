Adding a touch of praise and motivation, acclaimed American rapper Ace Hood has stepped in to wholeheartedly endorse the burgeoning talent of Ghanaian musician Lord Morgan.

The Ghanaian artiste, Lord Morgan, has soared to new heights with his surprise debut single of the year, ‘Chairman,’ causing ripples across the internet.

In a captivating video, Ace Hood bares his emotions and pens his genuine admiration for the emerging Ghanaian musician.

Endorsing and revealing he has a new project with the Ghanaian musician, Ace Hood said:

“Ghana is one of my favourite places. Lord Morgan salute men, the grind don’t stop. Never stop. We are always hustling hard, and always motivated and elevated. Continue to rise and stay focused king, let nothing come your way let no one stop the process and stop you from ever growing…”

“You dig what I am saying, I am looking forward to the new projects… I want to hear them hits and smashes and intentional music you dig, it’s all love from your homie Ace Hood…[SIC]”

This isn't Lord Morgan's first taste of international acclaim, as 2020 witnessed a shower of praise from Sean Kingston during the release of his "GOLD EP" pic.twitter.com/NQlzWwjBUw — Dennis Adu 'Slymm' (@Dennis_slymm) August 14, 2023

Ace Hood’s words not only serve as a testament to Lord Morgan’s potential but also ignite a blaze of motivation that sweeps through the artiste’s heart and into the hearts of his admirers.

For many African artistes, the dream of garnering recognition from their international idols remains an aspiration, and Lord Morgan, often hailed as the King of Dangme music, has achieved this coveted honour with a grace that’s nothing short of remarkable.

Meanwhile, this isn’t Lord Morgan’s first taste of international acclaim, as 2020 witnessed a shower of praise from none other than Sean Kingston during the release of his sophomore mini studio album, ‘GOLD EP.’ The impact of this acknowledgment rippled through social media platforms, setting a precedent for Lord Morgan’s future successes.

With both Sean Kingston and Ace Hood throwing their weight behind Lord Morgan, speculations are rife about potential collaborations between these titans.

Lord Morgan, undoubtedly encouraged by these monumental gestures, might very well be holding the threads of collaboration with not just one, but two giants in the international music scene.

As he aptly puts it, “The fans should always be on the lookout for something mega.”

The future holds exciting prospects for Lord Morgan’s supporters, as the promise of groundbreaking collaborations hangs tantalizingly in the air.

Check out his Lord Morgan’s Chairman song below:

