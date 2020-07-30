Sarkodie and Ace Hood in the studio in 2015
American rapper, Ace Hood, says he never linked up with Sarkodie’s agents in America to feature the Ghanaian rapper on a song.

The duo recorded a project dubbed ‘New Guy‘ back in 2015, which has since garnered over 1.7 million views on YouTube but Ace Hood, responding to a tweet he saw on social media on how they met, said Sarkodie isn’t speaking the truth.

This comes as a surprise to many because rapper Sarkodie was very confident in a throwback video that was posted by a Twitter user, Nana Fapimso, where he was captured saying:

Sarkodie showing Ace Hood a video on his phone back in 2015 in America
I didn’t make any announcement because I kinda doubted it which is bad but such a call makes you feel like it’s a prank. So I got my agents in America who contacted me and said Ace Hood rather contacted.

When he was asked if Ace Hood was the first to contact, he said: Of course he made an approach. Mostly it happens the other way round where Africans try to get the attention of these people.

But Ace Hood, reacting to the matter, said: A lie smh. But I wish him well!

Ace Hood calls Sarkodie a liar
Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have reacted to this with lots of them registering their assertions on social media.

Read some of them below:

Ghanaians react to Ace Hood calling Sarkodie a liar on social media
