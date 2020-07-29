Ghana-based Gambian actress cum Instagram celebrity, Princess Shyngle, has probably grown tired of men and so she wants to date ladies.
The socialite made it clear that the lady she will date must possess certain qualities.
According to her, the lady must be hotter and finer than her before she can go out with her.
She concluded that she will shower the lady with gifts.
I have good taste in women oh 😂🤣 you must be finer and hotter than me for me to date you 🤣🥰❤️ send in your applications ladies ❤️ no men allowed I’m tired of y’all ❤️❤️🥰 my next girlfriend has to be hot oh with a fat ass I’ll take care of you and spoil you rotten 😂🤣😂 #TikTok #just4laughs #just4girls 🥰 waist snatched by @snatchedbyprincess ❤️