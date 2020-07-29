Princess Shyngle

Ghana-based Gambian actress cum Instagram celebrity, Princess Shyngle, has probably grown tired of men and so she wants to date ladies.

The socialite made it clear that the lady she will date must possess certain qualities.

According to her, the lady must be hotter and finer than her before she can go out with her.

She concluded that she will shower the lady with gifts.

