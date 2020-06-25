Ghanaian-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has cautioned all the married men disturbing her with love proposals in her inbox.

According to the Instagram model, several married men have been disturbing her with love proposals and she does not like that.

In an Instagram post, Princess Shyngle said if any married man even gives her a compliment in her inbox, she will take a screenshot of that message and send it to his wife.

She also disclosed that she has gathered a few of the screenshots from her inbox and will be sending them to their wives soon.

“If you’re a married man and you mistakenly slide into my dm asking me out or even complimenting me I’m going to screenshot it and send it to your wife. I’m not joking, I’m about to dm a few wives with a screenshot of their husband on my dm,” she posted on her Instagram page.