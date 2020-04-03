Princess Shyngle apologises to Fiance
File photo: Princess Shyngle and her man

Curvy actress, Princess Shyngle, is very depressed after finding out her husband had many skeletons in his closet.

The pregnant actress said the father of her child, who is currently in jail, was dating eight other women.

Princess Shyngle, who shared her frustration on her Instagram page, said she decided to open up to encourage other ladies who might be going through the same.

“I came out to share my story because I know there is someone out there going through the same thing I’m going through right now but is alone and feels worthless, feels like God doesn’t love her enough, well I’m here telling you that God loves us all equally and we’re all going through something in our lives,” she said.

I came out with my story because I know there is someone out there going through the same thing I’m going through right now , but he/she is alone and feels worthless, feels like God doesn’t love him/her enough, well I’m here telling you that God loves us all equally and we’re all going through something in our lives, most of us would never share it because we want to show the world that we have this picture perfect life but I’m telling you now no one, no human has a perfect life. If you’re thinking suicide and in so much pain just use my story as a motivation. Feel free to dm me to talk. I love you who ever you are and wherever you are and I want you to know that God loves you more , have faith it’s surely going to pass ❤️❤️❤️ Episode 3 of Discovering Princess Shyngle in on YouTube now, click the link on my bio and end, don’t forget to comment 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️. Please stay home and stay safe. #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy #washyourhands #socialdistancing #wegonnagetthroughthis #discoveringprincessshyngle Happy New Month ❤️

