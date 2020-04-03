Founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro has expressed disgust at the sheer insensitivity of telecommunication companies in Ghana in one of the nation’s most trying times as it battles Covid 19.

Prophet Oduro does not understand why the telcos have as at now, not expressed any intention of alleviating the plight of their customers and the general public at a time donations and other relief initiatives have become fashionable.

The radical preacher demands that the companies give their customers free data as parts of the country observe a lockdown.

“Any telecom company within this time; haven’t you seen we are sharing rice, sanitizers and food? By now, you should be saying that this two weeks lockdown, free data. If you can’t do this, I’m telling you, you will face judgement”, he said in a televised sermon.

The partial restriction on movement of human and vehicular traffic in the cities of Accra, Tema, Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi area goes into day five on Friday, with isolated reports of security brutalities on civilians for flouting the ‘stay home’ directive.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its routine situational update on Thursday, April 2 said, “as at 2nd April 2020, Ghana had recorded 204 cases of Covid-19 with five (5) deaths.”

The number of regions reporting cases remain five; the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West and the Eastern region.