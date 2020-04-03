Highlife champion, Ofori Amponsah, has also crowned singer Kuami Eugene, the future of Highlife music in a latest video circulating on social media.

Without citing reasons why he tagged the Lynx Entertainment signee as the next legend, Mr Amponsah said Kuami Eugene deserved it because he has a humble soul.

This gesture comes as a surprise to many because highlife veteran, Amakye Dede, was the first to give the king of highlife tag to Kuami Eugene during the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Amakye Dede crowns Kuami Eugene at the VGMA 2019 / Photo by: Rob Photography

At that time, some critics explained that it wasn’t right because it sent signals of disrespect to other highlife artistes who emerged and were making waves than Kuami Eugene in the past two years.

But Mr mponsah has refuted such claims, saying:

My uncle is Amakye Dede but he crowned Kuami Eugene as King of Highlife. And this man Kuami Eugene is the next legend. I say it on authority and I salute him and his humbleness. He is a simple person and I thank God for his life.