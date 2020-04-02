Earlier this year, reports claimed that actress Dakore Akande’s marriage was facing a crisis.

Some reports claimed the marriage failed because Dakore wasn’t ready to succumb to the pressure of having a male child from her in-laws after having had two lovely girls. Another report claimed the marriage failed because Olu Akande wasn’t rich anymore and Dakore couldn’t afford staying with a broke man.

Although the actress and her husband debunked the allegations in a video, some haters dared the couple to release new family photo to prove that all is indeed now well with them.

“No display of affection between the couple. A lean-looking husband sits in bed and smiles forcefully. That room is a hotel room, not their home. Aside that, she could have done more to prove she is still happily married to Olumide. Who is Dakore fooling?

“That video is a sham and she should try more to prove that her marriage is still as sweet as it was 10 years ago. Even a check on Olumide’s handle on Instagram is bereft of any attempts to make the union work.

“The last time he posted about his family was on December 26, 2018! Dakore’s birthday was in October, he didn’t even remember to send a shout-out to her in 2019. Meanwhile MTN and many of her fans did. Who is Olumide also fooling?” some critics claimed.

Well, the actress has now shared a new photo of her beautiful family in masks due to the coronaivrus epidemic.

“This #covid19pandemic has changed our family’s life and dynamics. Wearing a mask I’ve found to be crucial in reducing the spread of droplets from one to another and my family and I don’t leave home without it. Although we can’t exactly leave home due to the shutdown but even in the neighborhood we put our masks on.

“The cool 😎 aspect is these are a fashionable culture repping and re-usable because you can wash them.

“We’re using this time to catch up on family time, rest and looking unto God for guidance while maintaining a positive outlook on life. We realise how blessed we are to be healthy and alive to overcome this together,” Dakore captioned the photo