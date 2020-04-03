Former Chief Executive Officer for Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline workers in the coronavirus fight in the Offinso community in the Ashanti Region.

At a brief ceremony on Thursday at Offinso where he hails from, Mr Bonsu handed over 400 nose masks, six boxes of liquid soap and 50 gallons of hand sanitisers to the Paramount Chief of Offinso Traditional Council, Nana Wiafe Akenten III, on behalf of the Offinso people.

Also donated were 100 Veronica buckets.

The former Kumasi Mayor also donated four boxes of liquid soap, 30 gallons of hand sanitisers, six boxes of nurses cap, each containing 150 set and eight boxes of hand gloves, each containing 10 sets, to the St Patrick’s Hospital in the Offinso Municipality.

According to the former KMA boss, the fight against Covid-19 has become a collective effort, and as a native of Offinso, he couldn’t have sat down and watched other people donate without his effort.

Nana Wiafe Akenten III upon receiving the items, thanked Mr Kojo Bonsu for the kind gestures and called on all well-meaning citizens and corporate entities to support frontline workers in their communities to help complement government’s efforts at providing such essential logistics.