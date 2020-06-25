Former President John Dramani Mahama, who is the torchbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the December 7, 2020 elections, will this evening address the nation following the landmark ruling by the Supreme Court on the compilation of a new register by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Supreme Court effectively ruled in favour of the EC to go ahead and compile a new register for the 2020 polls.

A private citizen, Mark Takyi-Banson and the opposition NDC filed cases in court to ask the Supreme Court to stop the EC from compiling a new register or allow the use of the birth certificate and voters’ identity card by prospective voters as proof of identification.

However, the Supreme Court, in its ruling, gave the EC the go-ahead to undertake its constitutional mandate of compiling a new register.

Mr Mahama, is thus, expected to speak on the issue later this evening at 8:30pm

This was announced by Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi: “This is to inform the general public that the Flag-bearer and Leader of the NDC shall address the nation on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter of the compilation of a new Voters’ Register this evening.

“Venue: NDC National Headquarters, Adabraka. Time: 8:30pm prompt.”