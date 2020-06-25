Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, has agreed to join Turkish SuperLig side, Besiktas on a three-year contract this summer.

As Adominline.com has reported earlier, the Eagles were desperate to sign the 28-year-old.

After holding talks with officials of the club last week Thursday in Istanbul, Gyasi will join the club on July 1 on a three-year contract.

Gyasi’s contract with Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia expires at the season.

However, head coach of the side, Sergen Yalçın assured Gyasi was the player he wanted. He was also assured of regular action.

The winger has declared his love to play in the Turkish SuperLig.

“Beşiktaş is a very big club. For now, I will not say anything about my transfer,” Gyasi said.

“We will see what will happens,” he added.

Gyasi, who can serve both wings and strikers, especially the right-wing, fits very well with the wing striker style Beşiktaş is looking for.

However, the winger has qualified his side, CSKA Sofia to the finals of the Bulgaria League.

He has recorded goals and 10 assists in 54 official matches with CSKA Sofia.

Gyasi has played for the likes of Aalesund, Telstar, De Graafschap, FC Twente and Heracles Almelo.