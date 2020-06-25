Rapper Ponobiom, popularly known as Yaa Pono, has taken a swipe at prophets who always claim to have explanations towards happenings in the country.

On Wednesday night some regions in Ghana experienced a sudden earth tremor with many asking about the source.

Ghanaians took to social media to register their experiences. One of such persons was hiplife artiste Yaa Pono.

He queried why some pastors couldn’t predict the earth tremor as they do with other subjects.

The prophets have you slept? The earth is shaking and you didn’t see the prophecy. I know soon you will bring out correct [explanation], he said.

Watch the video below: