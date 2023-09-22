Unlike many Ghanaian celebrities taking to Twitter to slam the police for arresting citizens embarking on a peaceful protest, rapper Yaa Pono also known as Ponobiom says it is a waste of time.

According to him, their conduct smacks of hypocrisy and double standards.

The controversial musician explained that, majority of these celebrities complaining now campaigned for politicians during elections.

Yaa Pono indicated that, most of the celebrities joining the demonstration just want to woo political leaders to give them money.

He wrote: “Me I no get time to protest, anka menoa Banku ne Nkruma wo fie, u go see the same ppl for rallies with their grandparents, artists going in for money as usual. If like my mother get 7 million pounds u go call me for protest…”

Scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to express disappointment in the Ghana Police Service over the arrest of about 50 participants of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

The protestors “defied” a police injunction to proceed with the march on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The Ghana Police Service filed an injunction application against the march on Wednesday and urged the public not to participate because it was unlawful.

However, the organisers Democracy Hub, insisted the protest would go on because they had not been served.

The announcement attracted hundreds of Ghanaians to the 37 Trotro Station which was the convergence point, leading to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor and several protestors.

