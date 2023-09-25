Former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has strongly criticised the police for manhandling protestors during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

The three-day protest against harsh economic conditions organized by pressure group, Democracy Hub attracted many Ghanaian youth.

The protesters were met with excessive force from the police, on Thursday, September 21.

Almost fifty (50) protestors including the convenor of the group, Oliver-Barker Vormavor were arrested and detained by the police.

Addressing the media on his political future, Mr. Kyerematen said the conduct of the police was unprofessional and an affront to the rights of the demonstrators.

ALSO READ: