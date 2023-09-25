Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has downplayed the impact of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen’s breakaway from the party.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP) said the NPP will grow and glow.

According to him, the party has its own destiny in its hands.

“We will not perish, never,” he tweeted.

The former Trade Minister has resignation from the NPP after withdrawing from the presidential race.

Addressing a press conference on Monday September 25,2023, the NPP stalwart declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

This is the second time Mr Kyerematen has quit the NPP, following a similar action in 2007.

Some people are of the view that, his candidacy will present a unique challenge to the established political order in Ghana and pose a difficulty for the NPP.

Meanwhile, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh’s post has attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Read the tweet below:

The NPP will glow and grow. We have our destiny in our hands ✋️

We will not perish, never. — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) September 25, 2023

ALSO READ: