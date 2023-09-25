National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has said many New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers will go independent in the 2024 general elections.

This comes after failed presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen on Monday, September 25, officially resigned from the NPP with immediate effect.

Addressing the media, he announced plans to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

Reacting to this in a tweet, Sam George claimed some members of the majority caucus who have been “victimized by the Bawumia-Nana cabal” will also leave the party and contest the 2024 parliamentary election as an independent candidate.

Below is his tweet:

7th December 2024!



New dynamics. Truly uncharted waters in Ghana's political space. I foresee several NPP MPs victimised by the Bawumia-Nana cabal running as independent candidates with Alan.



We have a rally around to #BuildTheGhanaWeWant. I have absolute faith and trust in… — Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) September 25, 2023

