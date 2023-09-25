Former presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has sent an important message to the leadership and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, if elected President, he will be a leader for all irrespective of political coloration.

Mr. Kyerematen conveyed a message to them, stating, “I urge you to consider the potential benefits of avoiding prolonged opposition should the 2024 General Election not go in your favor. Instead, let us come together for the sake of national unity and progress by supporting my candidacy in the December 2024 elections.”

He furthermore extended his call for unity to smaller political parties and various political organizations, inviting them to collaborate in the spirit of solidarity for the betterment of Ghana.

Mr Kyerematen said this when he announced his resignation from the NPP and outlined his plans to contest in the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

Full text: Alan Kyerematen quits NPP; goes independent

What Alan’s ‘Movement for Change’ means