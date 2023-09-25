Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has stressed that, his decision to contest the 2024 general election as an independent candidate is not to undermine the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Rather, he said he is offering the party an opportunity to participate in a Government of National Unity in the future.

Mr. Kyerematen made the comment at a much-publicised press conference on Monday, September 25, where he also announced his resignation from NPP.

“My decision to contest as an Independent Candidate will not destroy the Party, but instead provide the Party an opportunity to participate in a Government of National Unity in the future, and avoid the risk of going into opposition with no dividends, in what arguably will be a difficult general election in 2024” he added.

Mr. Kyerematen also reassured the rank and file of the NPP that he still values his relationship with them and remains committed to the principles laid down by the party’s founding fathers.

He encouraged party members to exercise their right to vote for their preferred NPP parliamentary candidate while also considering voting for him, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, in the presidential elections in December 2024.

“You can vote for your preferred choice of NPP Parliamentary Candidate and vote for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen in the Presidential elections in December 2024, to become the sixth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana” he stated.

Mr. Kyerematen expressed his aspiration to become the sixth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana, emphasizing his dedication to the country’s progress and unity.

Alan Kyerematen resigns from NPP

Alan speaks on his political future today

Full text: Alan Kyerematen quits NPP; goes independent