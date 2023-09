Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will today, September 25, 2023, address the nation on his political future.

The event has been scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

Ahead of the address, there are widespread speculations that the former Trade Minister may cut ties with the NPP and pursue his presidential ambition as an independent candidate ahead of thr 2024 general elections.

ALSO READ: