The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has denied claims that former flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has held talks to partner the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This follows a report in the Ghanaian Times Newspaper that Mr. Kyerematen is exploring the idea to partner­ CPP’s Ivor Kobina Greenstreet for the 2024 general elections.

The newspaper claimed the former Minister for Trade and Industry has initiated talks with the two-time CPP flagbearer for a possible alliance.

It further reported that Mr. Kyerematen has held talks with the leadership of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the Convention People’s Party, political parties that already have existing structures to make the campaign easier.

According to a source, dis­cussions were far advanced with the CPP, and both Mr Kyerematen and Mr Greenstreet were expected to announce their intent in the coming days.

But Chairperson of CPP, Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma said the claims by the newspaper is new to the party.

She said no such discussion has been held between the two parties.

“I am the Chair and leader of the CPP, and I am not aware of a meeting between Alan and the CPP. Maybe, Alan is now thinking of such a meeting. None of the members of the Central Committee of the party knows anything about what has been put out by Ghanaians Times. I Chair the Central Committee of the party, nothing of such has come before me for discussion by leadership of the party she said.

Nana Frimpomaa said if the allegation is anything to go by, it means Mr. Greenstreet has decided to go independent.

“On the supposed meeting between Alan with Ivor Greenstreet, I think they may be thinking of going independent and not flagbearer and running mate of the CPP. Because Greenstreet is not the leader of the party. He is been a two-time flagbearer of the party, but in 2024, it’s a different ballgame. The CPP is about to elect its flagbearer, we are now in our organizational mode and rebranding to get the party to be viable,” she added.

