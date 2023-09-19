Former president and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will speak at the Humanity Summit 2023 in Faro, Portugal, today.

The Humanity Summit has become a platform for social change and social justice, focusing mainly on the world’s humanity. It is apparent that the world’s vulnerability has never been more exposed – in this interconnected world. The whole of humanity must take part in the co-creation and implementation of sustainable solutions to long-standing and newer global challenges.

The annual Humanity Summit is focused on advancing the well-being of humanity through what the organisers say are Dignity, Equality, and Freedom. It aims to accelerate the global community’s alignment towards creating a prosperous and safe future for all.

President Mahama will also attend the book reading event, reading from his memoir, My First Coup D’état: And Other True Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa, and share his views on what social interactions can do to bring about change.

Since leaving office as President of Ghana in 2016, John Dramani Mahama has become one of Africa’s leading voices on the global stage, engaging in various issues and conversations across the African continent and the world.

