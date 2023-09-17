Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has confirmed the passing of one of its students identified as Mrs Henrietta Ntiako-Antwi.

The third year Doctor of Pharmacy student passed on during childbirth.

The news was announced on the school’s official social media handle, along with a tribute commiserating with the bereaved family.

According to the report, Mrs Ntiako-Antwi after giving birth tragically died due to complications.

The baby, however, survived.

Students and sympathizers have taken to social media to mourn their colleague whom they describe as sociable and humble.

Her demise comes a month after a Lambert Frimpong, a second-year student was stabbed to death during a confrontation over t-shirt.

Another student in her third year reading Real Estate management was also found dead in her hostel.