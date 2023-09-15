A fisherman has drowned and two others injured after a canoe capsized at Senya Bereku in the Awutu West District of the Central region.

Ten others have also been rescued in the incident which involved two separate canoes.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon while the fishermen were at the seashore.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicates that, one out of the three people in the first canoe jumped into the sea.

An eyewitness, Ekow Annan said the second canoe also capsized about 50 meters away from the sea.

He noted that, the intensity of the sea breeze caused the canoe to hit a rock and two people sustained various degrees of injuries.

Mr. Annan said the injured are currently receiving treatment at Senya Bereku Health Center while the one who drowned has still not been found.

They have since deployed a search party to look for him.

This follows a boat accident at Ada in which one person died and four others are missing.

READ ALSO: