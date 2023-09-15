Dreams FC have beaten FC Kallon 2-1 in the first leg of the second round of the preliminary games of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Still Believe lads hosted the Sierra Leonean side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Dreams began the game on the front foot when Godfred Atuahene gave the hosts an early lead in the 15th minute of the game.

Unfortunately, Dreams FC could not take advantage of the momentum and allowed Kallon FC to grow into the game.

The visitors before the break equalised to ensure the first half ended 1-1.

After recess, the Ghana FA Cup champions won the game courtesy of a strike from experienced forward John Antwi in the 55th minute.

⌚️ 6️⃣ min of added time



Still Searching for the 3 goal…



DREAMS FC 2️⃣ – 1️⃣ FC KALLON #DREAMSKALLON



#StillBelieve☝🏾💚 | #IGWT | #DFC4LIFE pic.twitter.com/LsPi2hF09p — DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) September 15, 2023

The Ghanaian side now takes a narrow lead into the second leg.

The 2nd leg will see Karim Zito’s men play away to FC Kallon in Sierra Leone on Friday, September 29 at the Southern Arena Stadium, a game the Ghanaian side must win to ensure they play in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup in their history.