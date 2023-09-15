The Internal Audit Agency has honoured the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, at the just-ended Internal Audit Conference.

She was adjudged the Best Head of Covered Entity that Supports Internal Audit Unit (IAU)-MDA Category.

Madam Mensa was presented with a citation in recognition of her timely implementation of audit recommendations and the general support she provides to internal audit activities.

The Board Chairman of the Internal Audit Agency, Joseph Winful, stated in a citation that Madam Mensa “ensured that the Internal Audit Unit was provided with adequate resources, space, and logistics to enable it to deliver on its mandate in an objective and independent manner devoid of intimidation.”

“Your actions have undoubtedly enhanced the internal control systems of the Electoral Commission of Ghana,” he eulogised.