A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has accused the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa of intentionally plunging the nation into chaos.

He further described the EC Chair as “a character of chaos”, adding that, “if care is not taken, she will run this country in a situation beyond recovery.”

“Jean Mensa has deliberately plunged the nation into chaos,” he claimed.

His claim comes in the wake of widespread dissatisfaction in at least four regions – Ashanti, Northern, Central and Eastern as the just-ended District Level Election (was marred by a shortage of ballots and postponement.

This shortage occurred due to the inability of some printers contracted by the EC to fulfill the contract to print ballot papers on time.

Reacting to this, Mr Gbande blamed the EC Chair for the situation, adding it depicts incompetence.

According to him, the issues of postponement and ballot shortage should not have occurred as they could have been avoided.

“If you have contracted members 12 hours into an exercise and delivery has not been made yet you have assured the whole country that you are ready, then, it means you are not competent.

“If you have supplied limited papers to particular areas without knowing that you have issued papers in accordance to the voters’ register in those particular areas, then, it is a deliberate action to undermine the integrity and credibility of Ghana’s District Assembly Election,” he stressed.