The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has ridiculed the Electoral Commission (EC) for postponing district Assembly elections in certain areas.

The Electoral Commission (EC) rescheduled the district-level elections in some electoral areas in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

This decision stems from technical challenges encountered in the printing of ballots by the EC’s contractors, as revealed by the Commission’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said in an interview.

The affected districts include Bantama, South Sontreso, Atwima Nwabiagya, Atwima Mponua, Dadeso, and Santasi.

They are expected to vote on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Reacting to this, Kwesi Pratt sarcastically commended the EC for a good job done.

“Some competence level is very high… You’ve really done a good job. We need to reward these people (EC). I can’t believe it; it’s impossible for me to understand this; In fact, we salute you, Electoral Commission,” he sarcastically remarked.

