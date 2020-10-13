Angry youth of Senya Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region took to the streets to demonstrate against the encroachment of their land by some traditional authorities.

The group members, who were clad in red and black attire, wielded placards with inscriptions such as ‘Senya Youth will defend their land,’ and ‘leave Senya Lands alone’ among others.

They chanted war songs on the streets to drum home their demand.

Leader of the group, Nicholas Yawson, also wants the government to intervene in the age-long chieftaincy dispute, which according to them, is hindering development.

They lamented that indigenes of the town have been forced to settle in other communities as a result of the chieftaincy issues which have not brought peace to the area.

Some residents, who spoke to Adom News, said they believe the government’s intervention will streamline activities while others said they need peace.

Former Assemblyman for Senya Anokyeso called on the authorities to come to their aid since they don’t want to take the laws into their hands to create mayhem.