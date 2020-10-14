His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo will today October 14, host six-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Presbyterian Boys SHS at the Jubilee House at 4:00 pm.

Presec-Legon, “the undisputed kings of the competition”, represented by Daniel Gakpetor, Benjamin Quansah and Isaac Gyamfi, defeated Adisadel College and Opoku Ware SHS in the grand finale of the competition and will have the privilege of being hosted by the President.

The scheduled visit to Jubilee House follows an invitation by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to the 2020 NSMQ winners, Presec Legon after the school succeeded in their quest for a sixth win after several attempts since 2009.

He further congratulated the winners and looked “forward to welcoming them to the Jubilee House soon”.

The live coverage of the contestants in the Jubilee House would be transmitted via Facebook Live platform on the @NAkufoAddo page.