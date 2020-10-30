First Lady commissions electronic library at Senya Bereku

First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has commissioned modern electronic library for the people of Senya Bereku.

The ultra-modern library has been equipped with music recording studio to boost reading skills and learning in the community.

According to her, the motive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is to allow every citizen in Ghana to get access to quality education.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News after the commissioning, the First Lady indicated that her husband will never lie to Ghanaians, and as such, is canvassing votes to prolong the outlined educational policies.

“Nana wants us to progress, not retrogress. No one should make a mistake on election day come December 7. Do more for Nana and NPP than you have in the last four years,” she appealed.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency, Nenyi George Andah also believed that the modern library and recording studio will produce good talents in the coming years.