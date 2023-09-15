Dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy is set to hold a mega concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 22, 2023.

This time, all three of his iconic events – Ashaiman to Da World, 5th Dimension homecoming and BHIM concert will be held at one venue.

This announcement has sparked a buzz on social media after his arch-rival, Shatta Wale also announced Accra Sports Stadium as venue for his concert.

Fans of these two musicians are already working to ensure they fill the stadium to capacity.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s concerts are always highly anticipated and the showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium promises to be one of the biggest event on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar in December.