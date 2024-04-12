Shatta Wale has expressed his disappointment and frustration at Stonebwoy’s absence at the highly anticipated Sallahfest event.

The event, which drew eager fans of reggae dancehall music, had promised a potential iconic collaboration between the two prominent artistes.

However, to the dismay of many, Stonebwoy failed to make an appearance, leading to speculation and disappointment among fans.

Shatta Wale, not one to hold back, publicly criticized Stonebwoy for his absence, suggesting that his colleague may have felt intimidated by his energetic presence on stage.

During his performance at the Sallahfest event in Abeka, Shatta Wale took a break to address the situation, using derogatory language at Stonebwoy.

He accused Stonebwoy of neglecting the fans who had supported him throughout his career, especially during his earlier days in the industry.

Interestingly, Stonebwoy was scheduled to perform at another show in Nima, where he dedicated his time to entertaining his own fans.

Stonebwoy is yet to formally address his fans on the reason for his absence.