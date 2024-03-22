Reggae-dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, is set to grace the grand finale of the 2023 African Games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 23.

The BET award-winning artiste will take centre stage, promising a pulsating performance to conclude Ghana’s successful hosting of the Games.

Joining Stonebwoy in the lineup for the closing ceremony are acclaimed artists from across the continent.

Ghanaian Afro-pop sensation, Wiyaala, will add her vibrant energy to the stage alongside DR Congo’s Innoss’B, Cameroon’s Stanley Enow, and Gabon’s Emma’a.

The distinguished guest list for the closing ceremony includes Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, among other notable figures.

Recalling the opening ceremony, attendees were treated to an unforgettable showcase featuring dancehall icon Shatta Wale and Afrobeat sensation King Promise.

The musical extravaganza also featured legendary performers such as Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor, and the dynamic South African dancer, Kamo Mphela.