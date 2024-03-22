The Ghanaian duo of Joseph Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini has booked their spots in the final of the men’s 200m at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

This comes on the back of a 1-2 finish in semifinal 2 on Thursday night at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Joe Paul won the semifinal in 20.93 seconds and again jogged his way to the finish line just like in the heats earlier in the morning.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Fuseini placed second just behind his compatriot with a time of 21.03 seconds.

However, Solomon Hammond failed to make the final after finishing fifth in semifinal 1 with a time of 21.06 seconds.

The 200m final will be competed on Friday evening at 16:50 GMT, with Ibrahim Fuseini in lane two and Joseph Paul Amoah in lane six.