Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi, has commended striker Mukarama Abdulai following her decisive goal against Nigeria’s Falconets, securing gold in the tournament.

Abdulai, who has been a standout performer for the team, featured prominently in Ghana’s U20 women’s squad during their clash against Nigeria U20 in the final of the women’s football tournament at the 13th African Games held at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday evening.

Despite a challenging first half, the Princesses managed to equalize through Tracey Twum in the second half before Abdulai’s spectacular goal in extra time secured a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over their rivals.

In his post-match remarks, coach Yussif Basigi praised Abdulai, expressing his confidence in her ability to deliver when it mattered most.

“Mukarama is a well-known talent. I always had faith in her abilities, and she has proven herself once again. She stands out as the most experienced striker among the group, and her contribution didn’t come as a surprise,” coach Yussif Basigi remarked.

With this triumph, the Princesses’ victory adds another gold medal to Ghana’s tally at the 13th African Games.