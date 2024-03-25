BET award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy, was the headline act at the 2023 African Games closing ceremony put together by the African Union.

Stonebwoy left the crowd buzzing and yearning for more after putting on a spectacular immersive 10-song set performance at the fully-packed 20,000-capacity University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra to close out this year’s continental multi-sport event held in Ghana.

Running through songs such as “Manodzi,” “Kpokeke,” “Higher,” “Activate,” “Therapy,” “Overlord,” “Bawasaba,” “Apotheke,” and “Into the Future,” he brought his vibrant vibes and signature sound of afrobeats, reggae, and dancehall to the stadium, creating an unforgettable spectacle that thrilled fans at the stadium and those who watched from home.

The stadium’s energy surged twofold as he brought out his new collaborator ODUMODUBLVCK from Nigeria for the premiere performance of their unreleased single “Ekelebe.”

A household name across the African region and credited as the creator and driving force behind Afrodancehall’s ascent to global prominence, the multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and performer has become a global phenomenon, entertaining colossal audiences in Africa, the United States, Europe, and beyond. While he has published massive global hits with “Into the Future,” “Activate,” and “Shuga,” as well as scoring success on bigger stages, his career took a major step up by playing to this substantial audience at the 2023 African Games closing ceremony.

Elsewhere, Stonebwoy was crowned the “Best African Dancehall Entertainer” at the recently concluded 41st International Reggae & World Music Awards 2024 held in Jamaica, just before his performance at the Africa Games closing ceremony.

This accolade adds to his impressive collection of previous IRAWMA wins, including “Most Promising Artiste” in 2016 and “Best African Dancehall Entertainer” in 2020.

