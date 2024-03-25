Ghanaian medalists in procession during the closing session. Photo David Andoh

The 13th African Games which provided a golden opportunity for athletes and the Ghanaian populace came to an end on Saturday, March 23, 2024, with a colorful ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The 3 weeks sports festival, which happened to be Ghana’s first hosting of the soccer fiesta attracted many people from across the continent.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, government officials and African Union delegation were among the hundreds of Ghanaians who witnessed the closing ceremony.

Seychelles Athletes arrive the Legon Sports Stadium for the closing ceremony Photo by David Andoh.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR