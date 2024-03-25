The 13th African Games which provided a golden opportunity for athletes and the Ghanaian populace came to an end on Saturday, March 23, 2024, with a colorful ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The 3 weeks sports festival, which happened to be Ghana’s first hosting of the soccer fiesta attracted many people from across the continent.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, government officials and African Union delegation were among the hundreds of Ghanaians who witnessed the closing ceremony.