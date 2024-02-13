President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the upcoming 13th Africa Games is anticipated to draw in over two billion spectators.

This revelation was made during the official inauguration of the Borteyman Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Scheduled to take place from March 8 to March 23, this year’s African Games will predominantly unfold at the Borteman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana Stadium.

“We are anticipating an approximate audience of 2.2 billion individuals for the African Games, spanning across traditional media and social media platforms,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He urged key stakeholders to collaborate to ensure that the forthcoming African Games will be remembered as the “most remarkable in history.”

Ghana aims to etch its name in the annals of the competitions across all sporting events.

