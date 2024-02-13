President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially commissioned the state-of-the-art Borteyman Sports Complex.

This is in preparations for Ghana to host the African Games 2023, for the very first time.

The multipurpose sports facility, along with other venues such as Legon is poised to showcase Ghana’s capability as a host nation for the prestigious event.

In a ceremony held at the newly commissioned complex, President Akufo-Addo said other accompanying infrastructure is ready to welcome athletes and spectators from across the African continent.

The President expressed pride in Ghana’s commitment to provide world-class sporting venues while reaffirming the nation’s dedication to promoting sports excellence and fostering regional cooperation through the African Games.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to upgrade sports infrastructure nationwide, President Akufo-Addo announced the completion of renovations at major stadiums in Accra, Cape Coast, and Kumasi.

Additionally, he revealed that over 100 Astroturf pitches have been constructed, with plans underway to build another 100 by the end of the year.

For his part, Sports Minister said the Borteyman Sports Complex will serve as centre for sports excellence as well as university for Sports after the games.

These initiatives underscore Ghana’s commitment to promoting grassroots sports development and enhancing the overall sporting experience for its citizens.