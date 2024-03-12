NFL Super Bowl champion, Ekow Boye-Doe, has heaped praise on the high standard of the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Boye-Doe, who is on a short trip to Ghana, toured the facility with Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old described the facility at ‘world-class’ and believes it would go a long way in developing sporting talent in the country.

“This is a world-class facility, and it doesn’t get much better than this,” he said.

“Ghana is one of the first to have such a facility in Africa and it’s beautiful,” he added.

Boye-Doe played six games in his debut season for Kansas City and then went on to win the Super Bowl Championship in 2024.

Boye-Doe was born in Accra, Ghana in 1999.

His family relocated to Lawrence, Kansas, in the United States, at a young age.

