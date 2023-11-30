The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and other dignitaries as they toured facilities to host the 13th African Games.

The Vice President as part of the launch, inspected works at the Borteyman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana.

The Games initially scheduled for August 2023, were postponed to March 2024 due to delays in delivering the requisite infrastructure.

However, there have been new developments since the announcement of the new dates with work at both venues nearing completion.

Speaking at the launch of the 100-day countdown at the University of Ghana, Dr Bawumia said the African Games will serve as an avenue to invest in facilities for the future.

“Our government sees the development, promotion and organisation of sports especially the African Games as an event for the future,” he said.

“The construction of modern sports facilities for the African Games is therefore a deliberate effort towards providing additional infrastructure to propel sports for development.”

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, following the inspection of the facilities, was convinced that the country was finally ready to host the rest of Africa next year.

“We are fully prepared to host the entire African continent here in March 2024,” he noted.

“We have visited the biggest aquatic centre which is the biggest in Africa. We are also developing a multipurpose hall that will be used for basketball, handball and other indoor games which is 1,000-seater with VIP.”

According to him, contractors are expected to hand over the facilities in December ahead of testing.

“The contractors are all expected to hand over the facility in December,” he added.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, also expressed delight at the progress of work at the Borteyman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana.

Over 3,500 athletes and officials from 55 countries are expected in Ghana to compete in 23 Sporting disciplines over the 16-day period.