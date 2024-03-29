Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to reject the politics of division and conflict and embrace the values of tolerance and respect for one another.

Speaking at the Easter Convention by the church of Pentecost at Gomoa Buduburam, Dr Alhaji Bawumia called on Ghanaians to be united before and after the elections.

In an interview with Adom News, Dr Bawumia appealed to Ghanaians to use the spirit of Easter to confront the pressing challenges confronting our nation.

He also called on all Ghanaians to make this election year a testament to our commitment to democracy, peace, and progress.

READ ALSO: