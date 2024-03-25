Election: Peace Council begins talks with political parties to sign Peace Pact

As the 2024 election draws near, the National Peace Council has begun taking measures to secure a peaceful electoral process.

The council has established political trust-building platforms aimed at fostering cooperation among political parties and all relevant stakeholders.

Speaking at TUDEC’S 12th National Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner, the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh, revealed discussions are underway with political parties to have presidential candidates sign a peace pact to ensure a violence-free election.

“We’ve set up what we call a political trust-building platform, and for some time now this year, we have met our political leaders on a number of occasions. Indeed, we are hoping we’ve written to the former president, the candidate for the NDC, and the candidate for the NPP that we want to meet them, and we hope to meet all the other stakeholders who have a role to play in making our election very peaceful.

“We are going to do what we call a peace pact where we’ll bring the presidential candidates together to sign on to a peace pact. We hope that when we approach them, they would once again come together and help assure this country that we would continue the path of peace we have all chosen.”

Also speaking at the event, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, urged youth to refrain from being manipulated by politicians for violence.

“Be careful you are not deployed and reduced into a tool for violence against a political opponent. Never accept because you are human beings. Human beings at a peak but created it for a purpose and for somebody’s interest, you should not be reduced to a tool that can be used to visit violence or wrath against a political opponent.”

The President of TUDEC, Cafer Tepeli, called on Ghanaians to uphold the peace that is being enjoyed in the country.

“As we have gathered here, let us reflect on the blessings of living in a country where diverse cultures, religions, and beliefs coexist harmoniously. It is incumbent upon each of us to uphold and strengthen this peace through our actions, words, and deeds. Let us strive to emulate the values of tolerance, mutual respect, and cooperation advocated by the National Peace Council of Ghana, as we work together to build a more just and compassionate society.”

Five dignitaries, including the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Kwabena Duwumfour, the National President of Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana, Sheikh Abdul Wadudu Haruna, the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda, and the Queen mother of Mampong Traditional Area, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, were honored for their contributions toward fostering peace and unity in the country.

