Family of a woman who was murdered and her corpse allegedly raped by assailants at Sene Bokankye in the Ashanti Region is seeking justice for their relative.

Two suspects, Kelvin Gyamfi, 24 and Samuel Addai, 31 allegedly carried out the dastardly act after invading the home of the deceased on a stealing expedition.

The 36-year-old mother of one was asleep when the duo sneaked into her room in an uncompleted building and smashed her head twice with a cement block.

After realizing she was dead, they took turns to rape her and bolted with her mobile phone and cash of GHC 42.00.

The two appeared before the Akropong District Magistrate court where they were charged provisionally with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Family of the deceased is prevailing on the government for justice to be served.

Brother of the deceased, Stephen Chilbu, spoke to JoyNews after the first court appearance.

“We have really spent a lot on her. It hasn’t been easy since her demise. Who is going to cater for her son? We are pleading with the government and the court to serve due justice,” he said.

This incident is said to have occurred on February 8, 2024, when neighbours of the deceased found her naked in a pool of blood in her room, when her son who had returned from school raised the alarm.

A careful examination on her body by the Police revealed deep cuts on her left ear with the skull around the forehead crashed and blood oozing from the ear and nostrils.

Semen was also found around her sex organ.

The body of the deceased was deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The autopsy report indicated severe head injury, blunt force trauma and unnatural sex.

The suspects, 31-year-old unemployed Samuel Addai, and his accomplice Kelvin Gyamfi, 24, who is a shoemaker, confirmed to the police, they had gone to the abode of the deceased to smoke Indian hemp after which they went to her room to steal from her.

Police investigations traced the stolen phone and SIM card to the two leading to their arrest.

On March 17, 2024, Samuel Addai was arrested at Atwima Bokankye but his accomplice managed to escape, and was later arrested from his hide-out at Medie-Accra two days after.

The suspects are to reappear before court on April 4, 2024.