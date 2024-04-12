A man believed to be in his fifties has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred in New Edubaise in the Eastern Region, where the man resided with his daughter after separating from his wife.

Per information gathered, the assault had been going on for years, and in the latest incident, the suspect physically assaulted his daughter after she refused his demands.

Out of fear and distress, the daughter bravely reported the incident to their landlord.

The matter was escalated to the committee authorities, and a complaint was made at the New Edubiase police station.

Following his arrest, the man was arraigned before the Obuasi Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Based on his plea, he was handed a seven-year jail sentence.