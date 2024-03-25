Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur has disclosed that he has been married for several months.

He made this shocking revelation in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty, adding that, he’d love to keep his relationship away from the public.

“I’m a husband now. Yeah… For some couple of months now. I would like to keep that private. People don’t like good things and that is for me to enjoy, so I love keeping it that private,” he said.

The ‘Grind Day’ rapper has been living in the United States of America (USA) for some time now.

According to him, he is no longer under contract with his old record label, Ground Up but he has not quit music.

Kwesi Arthur revealed that, he is now under his own record label called ‘SiSi.’

“SiSi means ‘Yes, Yes’ and it also stands as Sisi for my grandmother. I just want to honour her memory, I’m looking to sign other artistes in the future. For now I am projecting mine but I am still supporting others” he explained.

