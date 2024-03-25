Ghanaian presenter and disc jockey, DJ Slim has apologized to rapper Kwesi Arthur for announcing that he [Arthur] has quit music.

He rendered the unqualified apology on “Daybreak Hitz” show on Hitz FM, hosted by Andy Dosty.

During the show, Kwesi Arthur debunked the claim noting that, he has been actively working on new songs.

He expressed dismay at the speed with which the false rumours went viral on social media which could have ended his career.

In response, DJ Slim offered his sincere apology, acknowledging the potential harm caused by his action.

