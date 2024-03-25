Teacher unions strike: School vendors report low sales

Three teacher unions at the pre-tertiary level in Ghana are standing firm in their industrial action, with plans to meet the National Labour Commission to push for their demands.

This comes after a scheduled meeting with the Ministry of Labour and Employment was abruptly canceled, prolonging the standoff and deepening the crisis in the education sector.

The impact of the strike is being felt in various schools across the country.

While some teachers have reported for duty at schools such as the Presbyterian Cluster of Schools in Osu, Osu Girls Basic School, and St Peters Catholic Basic School Osu, classrooms at Nima Cluster of Schools remain locked, symbolizing the ongoing struggle between teachers and the authorities.

Amidst this turmoil, vendors at schools in the Osu area are feeling the pinch, with reports of low sales adding to the woes of an already strained education system.

The situation is exacerbated by the resolve of the teacher unions, as Isaac Baah, the Head of Compensation and Benefits for the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has declared that they will not yield to any pressure to call off the strike.

READ ALSO: