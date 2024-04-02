The three pre-tertiary Teacher unions have called off their strike after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an injunction against them.

The three teacher unions laid down their tools since March 20, 2024 for improved working conditions.

However, following interim injunction obtained by the National Labour Commission (NLC), they have called off all action and asked all teachers to return to the classroom.

President of the National Union of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Cabonu described the NLC decision to go to court without notice of the union as an action in bad fate.

This notwithstanding, he said they will obey the court order and return to the classroom.

ALSO READ:

I will serve the Assembly without discrimination – New Garu DCE…

63-year-old Ga priest fights off calls for his arrest for marrying 12-year-old girl